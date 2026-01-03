January 03, 2026 1:12 PM हिंदी

Lily Allen says her daughters are struggling back in the UK

London, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen’s daughters are facing difficulties adapting to life back in the UK. The 40-year-old singer has Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The actress said that her kids are struggling with the changes that have come with moving back to Britain after living in New York, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Lily, who separated from her second husband David Harbour in 2024, said on her Miss Me? podcast, "My kids are f****** mental at the moment... They are really developing their personalities. It's just a lot. There's a lot of questions. There's a lot of changes in our lives at the moment. We've changed houses, we've changed countries, we've changed schools, and it's a lot”.

She shared that she can hardly recognise her youngest daughter's accent as it has changed completely since she returned to Britain.

Lily said, "Their accents have changed because they've come back. Like, now Marnie properly sounds like Princess Margaret. I'm like, who are you? Literally six months ago, she was like (puts on a New York accent), 'What? No...' And now it's like a completely different person”.

She added, "But they are discovering who they are. They're grappling with some new ideas in terms of who I am. The last five years, I've been a stay at home mum. And now I'm a single mum that has to work and suddenly has a lot of work opportunities on my plate and I'm having to travel a lot. But they also like having a nice roof over their heads and nice clothes and being able to go to nice restaurants and things”.

She further mentioned, “So they understand it. But it's just a lot of change. There's a lot of change and also new friends, new friendship groups and the idea of boyfriends”.

As per ‘Female First Uk’, Lily also reflected on a busy 2025, which saw her release the album West End Girl that detailed the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor Harbour.

"I've done quite a lot this year. I've finished an album, I got a boob job, I had a nervous breakdown, I went into hospital for a bit, I came out, I did some podcasting for a while, then I played one of the hardest tracks in theatre and killed myself (in the role of Hedda Gabler) every night for seven weeks”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

