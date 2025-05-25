May 25, 2025 2:05 AM हिंदी

Leverage your manufacturing strengths and draw investments: PM Modi to states

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) India has changed significantly over the last decade, our economy has grown and 25 crore people have been freed from poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

PM Modi, who participated in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam here, urged the states to leverage their manufacturing strengths and draw investments.

“This offers an unparalleled opportunity to add further momentum to our growth trajectory,” said the Prime Minister in a series of posts on X social media platform.

Chief ministers, Governors and LGs from various states took part in the meeting. The theme was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047.’

“We had a fruitful exchange of perspectives on how to achieve this goal,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister informed that education and skilling also featured prominently in the discussions.

“The National Education Policy has stressed greatly on this too. Also talked about ways to improve our urban centres considering rapid urbanisation is the reality of our times,” he noted.

The PM further added that farmer welfare will always be a priority for us.

“Discussed ways to further modernise the sector and ensure better prosperity for our hardworking farmers. Also emphasised on leveraging the power of science and technology to develop the sector and improve soil health,” said PM Modi.

According to him, India must work towards developing future-ready cities. "India is getting rapidly urbanised. We should work towards future-ready cities. Growth, innovation, and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," said PM Modi at the event.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," he added.

The meeting provided a platform for the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how states can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation.

