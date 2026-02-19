February 19, 2026 12:57 PM हिंदी

Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ trailer unleashes spine-chilling horror

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) After tasting success with the 2023 film “Evil Dead Rise,” filmmaker Lee Cronin is back with another horror movie titled “The Mummy” and the makers have dropped the trailer, which unleashes spine-chilling terror and leaves viewers with the heebie-jeebies.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 17 after first being announced back in December 2024. A reimagining of The Mummy franchise, the film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcon.

The over-two-minute trailer begins with a couple getting a call as their daughter Katie is found after eight years of going missing in Cairo. However, things are different.

As the couple go see their daughter, the doctor tells them: “It’s very important you fully prepare yourself for what you are about to see. No sudden moves. No loud noises.”

What begins as an emotional family reunion soon spirals into a conjuring twisted tale when they discover that their daughter, Katie, has spent the past eight years inside a 3,000-year-old sarcophagus, only to return as a living, mummy-like demon.

The video ends with the eerie line by Katie: “Don’t worry grandma, it’s fun to be dead.”

As per the synopsis given by Warner Bros India on their YouTube page, the film tells the story of “the young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace— eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.”

Talking about Lee Cronin, he first achieved recognition for his short horror film Ghost Train in 2013, which won the Méliès d'Argent and was featured in the horror anthology film Minutes Past Midnight.

Continuing to work in the horror genre, he made his feature directorial debut with The Hole in the Ground. In 2020, he directed an episode of the horror television series 50 States of Fright. In 2023, he wrote and directed Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise.

