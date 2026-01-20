Leaders extend best wishes to Nitin Nabin for being elected BJP President

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As Nitin Nabin was elected as the BJP’s National President during the organisational event ‘Sangathan Parv’ at the party headquarters in New Delhi, becoming the youngest leader to hold the post, leaders from across the political spectrum on Tuesday extended their best wishes to him, calling it a moment of joy and expressing hope that he would take both the party and the country to greater heights.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the occasion was a matter of pride for millions of BJP workers across the country.

“It is a moment of joy and pride for crores of BJP workers. The BJP is the largest political party in the world and is fundamentally a worker-based organisation, where party workers are given the highest importance. No one can dictate who becomes the National President of our party. Unlike dynastic parties such as the Congress or some regional parties, where leadership often remains confined within a single family, the BJP follows a democratic organisational process,” he told IANS.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana also hailed Nitin Nabin’s rise within the party.

“It is a very proud moment for party workers that one of our own has risen from within the organisation. From starting as a booth president to becoming the National President of the country’s largest political party is truly remarkable and inspirational,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that Nitin Nabin’s age and energy would benefit the party.

“At the age of 45, the young president Nitin Nabin will take the Bharatiya Janata Party to new heights. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and through the BJP’s ideology, he will also contribute to taking the country to greater heights,” he said.

Extending wishes from outside the BJP, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said that people had high expectations from the newly appointed president.

“He is young, and I want him to work for the welfare of the people. We hope he will work for the people of Bihar and ensure special attention to the state. He should focus on the safety of the daughters of Bihar. He has gained his identity from Bihar, and I congratulate him. People expect that he will do something meaningful for them and bring development packages,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that while the appointment was an internal matter of the BJP, it marked the beginning of a new phase.

“A new Nabin era is beginning in the BJP from today. Nitin Nabin hails from Bihar, and we extend our congratulations and best wishes to him,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also congratulated Nabin but offered a critical note, saying, “I congratulate him. However, the BJP has once again shown that it believes more in selection than election. The era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani has now completely ended. The BJP often criticises the Congress, but here too, a selected process has been followed,” he remarked.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar also extended his best wishes, recalling his professional association with Nabin in Bihar.

“When he was a minister in the Bihar government, he was in charge of Kaimur district, which falls under our parliamentary constituency. He used to visit frequently, and we worked together in several district-level coordination meetings. I extend my good wishes to him,” he told IANS.

He added that people now expect Nabin to focus on Bihar’s issues such as migration, unemployment, industrial development, education, and women’s welfare, saying that the people of the state are hopeful as he assumes the responsibility of BJP National President.

Nitin Nabin, born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has emerged as one of the youngest and most dynamic leaders in Indian politics.

On Tuesday, he was unanimously elected as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the age of 45, succeeding Jagat Prakash Nadda.

His elevation reflects the party’s emphasis on generational change, organisational discipline and grassroots connect. With thirty-seven nomination sets, including those from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the transition was smooth and widely welcomed within the BJP fold.

Coming from a political lineage, Nitin Nabin is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a respected four-time MLA from Patna West and a senior BJP figure in Bihar. His mother was the late Meera Sinha. He belongs to the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha community.

He completed his schooling at St Michael’s High School in Patna, clearing Class 10 under CBSE in 1996, followed by intermediate studies at CSKM Public School in New Delhi in 1998.

Nitin Nabin stepped into electoral politics early. In 2006, he won a by-election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Patna West after his father’s demise.

Following delimitation, he shifted to Bankipur constituency and has represented it uninterrupted since 2010, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. This makes him a five-time MLA with consistently strong margins.

In successive NDA governments in Bihar, he handled important cabinet portfolios, including Road Construction on multiple occasions, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice. His tenure saw focus on infrastructure projects, urban renewal and welfare measures for journalists, ASHA workers and other sections.

Parallel to his legislative career, Nitin Nabin built a formidable reputation in the party organisation.

He served as the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bihar and later as its national general secretary. He was entrusted with critical in-charge roles in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, notably steering the party’s campaign in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. In December 2025, he was appointed national working president, a position that positioned him directly for the top organisational post.

Known for quiet determination, ideological clarity, administrative efficiency and unwavering loyalty to the party, Nitin Nabin now leads the BJP.

With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the 2029 Lok Sabha battle on the horizon, his presidency is expected to strengthen booth-level machinery, expand the party’s footprint and align organisational efforts closely with the government’s development agenda under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

