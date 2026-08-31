Leaders across party lines slam Kerala cleric over remarks on women's roles

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Kerala’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad has stirred a fresh controversy with his remarks that women should remain confined to their homes and should not enter the public sphere, with leaders across party lines on Monday criticising his statement and maintaining that women should have the freedom to be independent and participate in public life.

The controversy erupted after the cleric, also known as Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, while speaking at the Hubbul Rasool conference in Kochi, compared women with gold ornaments that need to be kept safely inside a box. He further claimed that bringing women into the public sphere could result in “great destruction”.

"Women should remain confined within their homes. They should not enter the public sphere. The Holy Quran says so," Kanthapuram said.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC criticised the remarks. "How regressive is it to say that women should not appear on public platforms and that they are a great distraction? I mean, the Quran nowhere says that women should sit at home and be confined to their homes. Public appearances are part of living in a civil society."

Kerala Minister for Women and Child Development Bindu Krishna also rejected the remarks, saying such statements were unacceptable in a progressive society.

"A society like Keralam cannot accept such statements. Statements of this kind push women back by centuries. We abide by the Constitution of India, which guarantees equality to women and men, irrespective of gender, religion, or any other factor. Therefore, we cannot accept such statements. Everyone has the right to express their views and opinions, but we cannot accept statements of this nature," she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the remarks were wrong and stressed that women should be independent.

“This is wrong. This should not happen. Women should be independent. Religious leaders should remain silent on such matters concerning society,” Roy said.

Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the cleric’s interpretation of Islam and cited historical examples of prominent women in Islamic history.

"Someone who is not an Islamic scholar cannot know about Islam. Who was Razia Sultan? What status does Hazrat Aisha hold for us? A person who has no knowledge of Islam cannot be called an Islamic scholar just by growing a beard or wearing a cap,” Masood said.

Congress leader Udit Raj also condemned the remarks, saying women are guaranteed equal rights under the Constitution.

"Abusing the womb of the woman who gave birth to a person is not right. How can such a thing happen? Our Indian Constitution grants freedom, equality, equal rights and an equal vote. Nonsense will not be tolerated here, and strict action should be taken against such an individual," he said.

--IANS

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