Leader capable of filling gaps: Colombian envoy on PM Modi (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of Colombia to India, on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "leader capable of filling gaps" and said that under his leadership, India is emerging as a global leader.

He said that India is moving forward towards becoming the third-largest economy, which was "not imaginable" previously.

In an interview with IANS, Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo also talked about strengthening India-Colombia ties, reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US, and love for Indian cinema in Colombia, among other topics.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: How do you see India's global standing under PM Modi?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: Prime Minister Modi is highly respected across the world. Even when you look at his face, you can sense wisdom, pragmatism, and reliability. The world increasingly views him as a leader capable of filling gaps that other global leaders have often left open.

He has done a fantastic job in promoting India, not only as a regional power but also as an emerging global leader.

Initiatives such as the G20 Summit, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the International Solar Alliance demonstrate India's proactive role in global affairs. The world clearly perceives India as taking a strong and positive stand under PM Modi's leadership.

I am confident that India will soon become the world's third-largest economy -- a goal that now seems well within reach, especially given the progress made over the past decade. Previously, one could not have thought so.

IANS: What's your take on PM Modi as a global leader?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: Prime Minister Modi is recognised globally for his efforts to promote a stable and peaceful world -- something that is especially difficult in today's environment. His leadership in forums such as BRICS has been remarkable.

Colombia shares many of Prime Minister Modi's views on creating a fairer world, reforming financial institutions, and ensuring global peace and stability so that business and welfare can flourish.

We also share India's strong commitment to combating climate change and promoting clean energy. India has become a leader in this area, and Colombia is keen to collaborate further. We share many values with India, and Prime Minister Modi is undoubtedly a global leader.

IANS: What are the possibilities of trade and investment between India and Colombia?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: We have significant opportunities nowadays, especially at this time when there is a global trade war marked by tariffs. We need reliable partners, and I believe India and Colombia have great potential in this regard. The bilateral trade between our two countries currently stands at around $4.7 billion per year. There is a clear opportunity to expand this even further.

If you look closely, Colombia exports more than $3 billion worth of goods to India, while India exports around $1.4 billion to Colombia. Many Indian companies are already exporting to Colombia, mainly in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, three-wheelers, services, and technology.

On the other hand, Colombia primarily exports energy products to India, including oil and thermal coal. This shows that our economies are complementary, giving us scope to enhance cooperation further. In terms of investment, we are pleased to have major Indian companies investing in Colombia.

Colombia's network of free trade agreements gives it access to over 1.5 billion consumers around the world. This presents a huge opportunity for Indian companies to set up operations in Colombia and benefit from this network. We definitely have room to grow, and in these times, finding trustworthy partners is more important than ever -- something that both India and Colombia certainly are.

IANS: Do India and Colombia have the potential to reach new heights in their bilateral ties?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: We have been working hard to strengthen our bilateral relationship through important exchanges at the political level. In April 2023, we had the honour of hosting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar -- the first-ever visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Colombia. It was a landmark event, and since then, we have been developing a constructive agenda together.

Recently, we also welcomed the visit of P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) at India's Ministry of External Affairs. This has opened new avenues for cooperation. In recent years, we have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and received visits from two Colombian vice ministers to India.

We are working together in areas such as technical cooperation through India's renowned Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. We also see strong potential in the audiovisual sector, having recently signed an agreement that will encourage joint film and media productions between Indian and Colombian companies.

Our bilateral ties are growing not only in politics and trade but also in culture and cooperation.

IANS: What do you think of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: Of course, we are facing challenges due to the tariff policies initiated during Trump's time. Both India and Colombia have been affected by high tariffs. While this is undoubtedly a problem, it also presents opportunities for countries like ours to forge new alliances and explore differential tariff arrangements.

This trade war won't last forever; it will eventually evolve. For now, though, it gives us a chance to identify new partners and strengthen cooperation.

If you look at our current bilateral trade, it largely revolves around the exchange of oil and thermal coal from Colombia, and two-wheelers, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals from India. However, there is significant potential for growth. Colombia can increase its exports to India, and India also has a vast market opportunity in Colombia.

Geographically, Colombia is strategically located at the northern tip of South America, giving access to both the Caribbean and the Pacific oceans. Bogota's airport is ranked number one in Latin America in terms of passenger and cargo movement, making it a major regional hub.

Companies that have established operations in Colombia understand that it is one of the most stable economies and political systems in the region. I believe this situation will continue to improve, and while there are challenges now, both our countries can find new opportunities, especially through differential tariff arrangements.

IANS: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently visited Colombia. Was he invited as a state guest?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: Yes, he was in Colombia, but that was a personal visit. It was not promoted or facilitated by this embassy or by the Indian embassy. It was entirely a personal initiative.

IANS: Is Indian cinema popular in Colombia?

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo: Indian cinema is popular not only in Colombia but around the world. Colombians find India's unique storytelling style very attractive. Films like RRR have been very well received, but the one that is most cherished in Colombia is Life of Pi.

We hope that more Indian producers will choose Colombia as a filming location. In Cartagena, we offer excellent incentives for filmmakers. There's also a shared spirit -- something joyful and expressive -- between Latin and Indian cultures that can inspire wonderful co-productions in cinema and audiovisual arts.

--IANS

sd/svn