Large-scale procurement of pulses, oilseeds approved for 4 states; UP biggest beneficiary

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In a bid to ensure the benefits of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and provide relief from market price pressures, the government has approved large-scale procurement of pulses and oilseeds at MSP for four states.

The procurement will be undertaken under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, ensuring remunerative prices for farmers and protecting them from distress sales, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest beneficiary. For the ‘Summer 2026’ season, procurement of 48,298 metric tonnes (MT) of moong, 97,970 MT of urad and 41,718 MT of groundnut has been approved for the state.

The total MSP value of these approvals exceeds Rs 1,490 crore. The decision is expected to provide significant support to pulse and oilseed growers in the state, according to the minister.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also approved procurement of 18,250 MT of moong in Gujarat for the Summer 2026 season. The procurement will be carried out under the PSS and will have a total MSP value of over Rs 160 crore. The decision will help moong farmers in the state secure better prices in the market.

For Tamil Nadu, the minister has enhanced the moong procurement limit for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025-26 from 885 MT to 990 MT. Accordingly, an additional 105 MT of moong will be procured. The total MSP value of the approved procurement stands at Rs 8.68 crore, directly benefiting farmers in the state.

For Haryana, approval has been granted for procurement of 2,115 MT of moong during the Summer 2026 season, according to the ministry.

The total MSP value of the procurement will exceed Rs 18 crore. The move is expected to play an important role in providing price support to farmers in the state, the official statement added.

—IANS

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