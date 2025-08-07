August 07, 2025 6:06 PM हिंदी

Laqshay Kapoor & Sonal Chauhan deliver a romantic melody in the form of 'Aisi Jannat’

Laqshay Kapoor & Sonal Chauhan deliver a romantic melody in the form of 'Aisi Jannat’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer Laqshay Kapoor has joined forces with actress Sonal Chauhan to deliver a heartfelt romantic melody in the form of the song "Aisi Jannat".

Presented by T-Series, the romantic track has been crooned by Laqshya, with Sonal enhancing the music video with her charismatic presence. Scored by composer duo Meet Bros, "Aisi Jannat" enjoys lyrics penned by Youngveer.

Both Laqshay and Sonal bring the emotions of the song to life through simple, innocent moments of love.

Talking about working in "Aisi Jannat", Sonal spilled her excitement in the following words: “When I first heard Aisi Jannat, I instantly fell in love with its melody and sincerity. Working with Laqshay was a joy; his voice has such depth and emotion. It was also wonderful to collaborate once again with T-Series, who always present music so beautifully.”

Laqshay pitched in, saying: “Aisi Jannat is very close to my heart—it’s a song that speaks of old school love in its pure form. Having Sonal as my co-star brought an effortless charm to the video, and I’m grateful to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for believing in me and this track.”

"Aisi Jannat" is now available on T-Series’ YouTube channel and streaming across all major platforms.

In the meantime, Sonal also joined the long list of admirers for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, "Saiyaara".

After catching the much-appreciated movie in the theatre, the 'Jannat' actress wrote on social media: "Watched this beautiful film, and I’m out of words….. Pure @mohitsuri magic. This is the cinema we need. The cinema that makes us feel. The cinema that brings us face to face with emotions that everyone seems to be running away from."

Praising the lead cast, she added: "Such beautiful and real performances. @ancetpadda you’re so beautiful and so honest as Vaani. Congratulations to the whole team @awidhani Kudos to adityachopra for taking this risk in times when everyone is playing safe when everyone is playing safe. And @ahaanpandayy What can I say? A STAR IS BORN ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS. You were born for the big screen."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery and faces a lengthy spell out after a friendly clash with Newcastle United in Seoul. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery, faces a lengthy spell out

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report (File image)

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100 in FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

FIBA Asia Cup: India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74 (File image)

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74

India should have avoided announcing Jasprit Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Deep Dasgupta

India should have avoided announcing Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Dasgupta