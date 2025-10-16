Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in India for first official visit

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day official visit, marking her first trip to the country since assuming office.

Amarasuriya, who will be in India till October 18, is scheduled to meet senior political leaders to discuss key bilateral issues and avenues for strengthening cooperation in multiple sectors.

During her visit, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the 'NDTV World Summit' jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Amarasuriya, who also holds the Education portfolio in Sri Lanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to explore collaborations in education, innovation, and technology.

A distinguished alumna of Hindu College, University of Delhi she will also visit her alma mater.

As per the college's schedule, the day's events will begin at noon with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by 16 NCC cadets, followed by a symbolic tree plantation on the college lawn and cultural performances by students at the Sanganeria auditorium.

In addition, the Sri Lankan leader will attend a business event aimed at strengthening trade and commercial linkages between the two nations.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral partnership. It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier in September, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi held extensive discussions with the Lankan Prime Minister in Colombo, focusing on strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and deepening defence ties between the two nations.

During this, Prime Minister Amarasuriya "underscored the strategic importance of the ocean for maritime nations and emphasised the imperative of collective efforts to safeguard this shared resource."

She also highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in countering transnational challenges such as anti-narcotics operations, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, marine pollution, and terrorism at sea.

The Lankan Prime Minister further emphasised the need for closer coordination in search and rescue missions, stronger information sharing, and the expansion of training ties between the navies of India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Navy said the meeting reflected the "shared vision" of both countries to "promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean Region through mutual trust and cooperation."

This also comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met in Colombo in April, during which both nations signed several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub.

Other MoUs signed included the Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power; on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation; on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province; on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine, and on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi also announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India's grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

