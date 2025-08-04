Lalit Pandit’s song ‘Humnava’ from ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ is a soulful romantic track

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ on Monday unveiled the maiden track “Humnava” by Lalit Pandit, who gave numbers such as Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, Pehla Nasha, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The song is sung by Varun Jain and is composed by Lalit Pandit. Humnava captures the essence of classic romance. The track evokes the charm and nostalgia of the golden era of Hindi cinema, where music was pure, poetic, and emotionally rich.

The song, which showcases the visually captivating chemistry between the debutants Vyom and Saachi Bindra, is shot amid the lush green terrains and breathtaking landscapes of Dehradun.

Producers Sharad Mehra and Curious Eyes Cinema have launched the film’s first track on Instagram and captioned it: “Love doesn’t need words… just a melody. Humnava is your heart’s new anthem. Fall in love, again. Song out now. Produced by Sharad Mehra, Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy Singer - Varun Jain Music director - Lalit Pandit. COME FALL IN LOVE AND FIND YOURSELF.”

The film also features acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on September 12.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, the film showcases Uttarakhand like never before, capturing its untouched and stunning scenic locations.The teaser of the film was dropped on 30th July.

Talking about Vinay Pathak, he was recently seen in Special Ops alongside names such as Kay Kay Menon, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher and Karan Tacker.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

