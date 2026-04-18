Lalit Pandit recalls how tune of ‘Mujhe Raat Din’ from ‘Sangharsh’ instantly matched with Mahesh Bhatt's vision

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol offered a deep dive into the golden era of Bollywood music as legendary composer Lalit Pandit shared the secrets behind his creative process, recalling how Mahesh Bhatt approved of their Sangharsh song in one go.

He shared that some of his biggest songs came from very simple ideas. He recalled how for the song, Mujhe Raat Din from the movie Sangharsh, he had given filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt just a one-line tune that perfectly matched his vision.

Lalit Pandit further also spoke about the discipline required during recordings. Talking about the original version sung by Sonu Nigam, he revealed that he and Jatin Pandit were very particular about every detail and did not compromise on the quality of the vocals.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, who is a part of Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, stated that Lalit Pandit has been an inspiration for the current generation of music directors.

Vishal Dadlani added, “Yeh maine bhi suna hain ki Lalitji aur Jatinji are very particular about the tone and pitch jab song record horaha hain, jab tak unko joh chahiye unhe nahi milta voh recording nahi rukate, and that's what I feel makes him stand apart.”

Vishal also added that it's Lalitji’s passion for music that makes him a legend in the music industry.

The most poignant moment of the episode was when Lalitji described his "addiction" to music.

He confessed that his dedication often bordered on obsession during his peak years, and he stated, “Pehle sab main jab koi gaana record karta tha toh main usse din raat sunta tha roj, pata nahi kya tha ek tarah ka pagalpan tha mere liye, jab gaadi mein travel karta tha toh gaane heen sunta tha jo record kiye gaye theh itna pagalpan tha.”

–IANS

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