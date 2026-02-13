February 14, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

Speculative reports give negative slant to talks between Delhi, UT representatives: Ladakh CS

Speculative reports give negative slant to talks between Delhi, UT representatives: Ladakh CS

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, has said that some speculative media reports regarding the ongoing talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre are giving a negative slant to the ongoing talks.

In a clarification issued on Friday, the Ladakh UT chief secretary said, “Clarification issued by Chief Secretary regarding speculative media reports. Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, IAS, has said that speculative media reports give a negative slant to the ongoing talks of HPC in Delhi.

While clarifying once again that the talks with ABL and KDA were wholesome and constructive, he has stated that the Government is committed to a process of democratic consultation, which involves all stakeholders of Ladakh.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Ladakh and all stakeholders to abjure from speculative rumour mongering.”

“The intent of the Government is to find a resolution to the democratic aspirations of Ladakh in a fair and judicious manner, keeping the long-term interests of the residents in mind,” the chief secretary said.

It must be mentioned that some media reports recently said that in the ongoing talks between the Ladakh representatives and the centre, the inclusion in the 6th schedule for the region had been denied by the Centre.

Those reports further said the demand of statehood had also been declined, while tribal status that allows the post of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had been offered.

Reacting to those speculative media reports, some representatives of Kargil had dismissed negotiations on those terms with the Centre.

The Buddhist majority Leh district and the Muslim majority Kargil district have, for the first time, closed their ranks and are unitedly raising their voice for the grant of statehood, inclusion in the 6th schedule of the Constitution. The representatives say that these are necessary for the preservation of the environment, culture, and history of the region.

--IANS

sq/uk

LATEST NEWS

‘Losing wickets at regular intervals was disappointing,’ admits the Netherlands' Scott Edwards after 93-run loss to the USA in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘Losing wickets at regular intervals was disappointing,’ admits Edwards after 93-run loss to USA

BNP claims decisive victory in Bangladesh election, assures to ‘rebuild the nation’ (Photo: IANS)

BNP claims decisive victory in Bangladesh election, assures to ‘rebuild the nation’

Speculative reports give negative slant to talks between Delhi, UT representatives: Ladakh CS

Speculative reports give negative slant to talks between Delhi, UT representatives: Ladakh CS

The intent we showed was excellent, says USA captain Monank Patel after their win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Intent we showed was excellent, says USA captain Monank after win over Netherlands

‘Plan was to stay patient and back my strengths,’ says Harmeet Singh on match-winning 4-21 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘Plan was to stay patient and back my strengths,’ says Harmeet on match-winning 4-21 against the Netherlands

Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist

‘Dreamt of playing in Chennai as a kid,’ says USA’s Saiteja Mukkamalla after his fiery 79 against the Netherlands helped the team win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘Dreamt of playing in Chennai as a kid,’ says USA’s Mukkamalla after fiery 79 against the Netherlands

Gujarat students gain self-reliance through vocational education

Gujarat students gain self-reliance through vocational education

Indian team leaves for Colombo on Friday for Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash with Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Photo credit: IANS file photos

T20 WC: Indian team leaves for Colombo for Pakistan clash

Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Junaid Siddique after his five-wicket haul helps the team defeat Canada in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Siddique