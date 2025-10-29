October 29, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

Kyunki Saas Bhi...'s Barkha Bisht feels “blessed” to share the frame with Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar

Mumbai Oct 29 (IANS) Television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 is currently ruling the roost on Indian television. The show stars television superstar Smriti Irani in the role of Tulsi.

Recently, Sakshi Tanwar played a cameo in the show, as Parvati, in a special integration episode of another iconic show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was a rage back in the early 2000s, alongside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Actress Barkha Bisht, who essays the role of Noyona in the show, took to her social media account in sharing a picture featuring herself alongside the two stalwarts of Indian television, Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar.

The actress captioned the post as, “Grateful Heart …. Blessed Just to be in a frame with these two extremely iconic women of the Indian television industry…. They’ve inspired an entire nation and will always be remembered for the values Tulsi and Parvati brought into our homes every day! Thank u @smritiiraniofficial #sakshitanwar #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 @starplus”

Recently, Smriti Irani, taking a trip down memory lane, had shared a picture of herself along with Sakshi Tanwar from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and penned a heartfelt note praising the actress.

She wrote, “Grace, grit and gorgeousness – there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi, but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created, for we were not chasing history; we happened to make it while chasing excellence.”

She added, “To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being, is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words... so what do you say to her? For this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved, Sakshi, and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart.”

The photo shared by Smriti showcases herself and Sakshi smiling together in the traditional sarees of their characters from their respective shows, radiating the same grace as 25 years ago.

For the uninitiated, Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati was loved by audiences in the early 2000s. Both the shows ruled the roost and rocked the television space for years. They went on to become the most iconic bahus of television, setting an example for years to come in the television space.

