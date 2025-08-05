‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Tanisha Mehta: To be part of legacy feels special

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Tanisha Mehta, who will play the female lead role of Vrinda in Smriti Irani-starrer “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2” has talked about her joining the show and her connection with Tulsi plant in her real life.

She said: "It honestly feels surreal. Being chosen as the lead in such an iconic television series is a huge honour. I’ve grown up watching shows like this — ones that become a part of people’s everyday lives, that create lasting memories for families. To now be part of that legacy feels incredibly special.”

The actress is aware of the responsibility that comes with it.

“And I’m giving it everything I have. I just hope the audience welcomes me with the same love they’ve always given to this show. I get goosebumps everytime I think about it. I'm very grateful to Ekta Kapoor Ma'am for this opportunity," she said.

Talking about the “Tulsi plant”, Tanisha said: "Tulsi, a plant that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It's believed to protect the home from negative influences and bring positive energy, happiness, and harmony. It represents devotion and is a reminder of spiritual values and traditions.”

“And it is one of the plants that I planted at my home after I shifted."

She said that she has become a very “religious” person.

"A lot of people don’t know this about me, but throughout the years I’ve actually become a very dharmik person. It’s not something I usually talk about, but I do have my personal beliefs and practices.”

Talking about the rituals she follows, the actress said: “There’s a ritual I’ve been following for a long time now — every Monday morning, I visit the mandir right below my building. I perform Mahadev Abhishek. Every morning I offer jal (water) to Surya devta (sun), and also to the Tulsi plant. It’s a quiet, grounding practice that brings me a lot of peace."

On professional front, Tanisha is known for featuring in shows like Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein (2021), Lag Ja Gale (2023), and Ikk Kudi Punjab Di (2023).

--IANS

dc/