August 05, 2025 3:10 PM हिंदी

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Tanisha Mehta: To be part of legacy feels special

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Tanisha Mehta: To be part of legacy feels special

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Tanisha Mehta, who will play the female lead role of Vrinda in Smriti Irani-starrer “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2” has talked about her joining the show and her connection with Tulsi plant in her real life.

She said: "It honestly feels surreal. Being chosen as the lead in such an iconic television series is a huge honour. I’ve grown up watching shows like this — ones that become a part of people’s everyday lives, that create lasting memories for families. To now be part of that legacy feels incredibly special.”

The actress is aware of the responsibility that comes with it.

“And I’m giving it everything I have. I just hope the audience welcomes me with the same love they’ve always given to this show. I get goosebumps everytime I think about it. I'm very grateful to Ekta Kapoor Ma'am for this opportunity," she said.

Talking about the “Tulsi plant”, Tanisha said: "Tulsi, a plant that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It's believed to protect the home from negative influences and bring positive energy, happiness, and harmony. It represents devotion and is a reminder of spiritual values and traditions.”

“And it is one of the plants that I planted at my home after I shifted."

She said that she has become a very “religious” person.

"A lot of people don’t know this about me, but throughout the years I’ve actually become a very dharmik person. It’s not something I usually talk about, but I do have my personal beliefs and practices.”

Talking about the rituals she follows, the actress said: “There’s a ritual I’ve been following for a long time now — every Monday morning, I visit the mandir right below my building. I perform Mahadev Abhishek. Every morning I offer jal (water) to Surya devta (sun), and also to the Tulsi plant. It’s a quiet, grounding practice that brings me a lot of peace."

On professional front, Tanisha is known for featuring in shows like Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein (2021), Lag Ja Gale (2023), and Ikk Kudi Punjab Di (2023).

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

India and Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny: PM Modi

India and Philippines friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’