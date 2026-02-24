February 24, 2026 1:19 PM हिंदी

Kypson upsets two-time champion De Minaur in Acapulco opener

Acapulco, Feb 24 (IANS) American Patrick Kypson caused a major upset in the first round of the Mexican Open by eliminating sixth-seed and two-time champion Alex de Minaur 6-1, (4)6-7, 7-6(4). This victory marked his first tour-level win since Indian Wells in 2024.

This is Kypson's first appearance at the Mexican tournament, coincidentally during the week he reached his career-high ranking. De Minaur, meanwhile, was playing his first event since capturing the title in Rotterdam a fortnight ago.

Kypson turned the match on its head by breaking Alex de Minaur as the Australian served for victory at 5-4 in the final set, before closing out a gritty contest in two hours and 39 minutes. The American was clinical behind his first serve, claiming 71 per cent of those points (48 of 68), and made the most of his opportunities, converting three of five break chances, according to ATP Stats.

"It feels amazing. Everything was important. I had to serve well. I had to return well. I did my forehand really big. Luckily, I was able to do those things for a pretty extended period of time," Kypson said after the match.

Kypson, now ranked a career-high World No. 103 this week, has climbed seven spots to No. 93 in the ATP Live Rankings. The 26-year-old was among six players tied for the most ATP Challenger titles in 2025 with four. In the second round, he will compete against Brandon Nakashima, who comfortably defeated Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-4.

In the second round, he will compete against Brandon Nakashima, who comfortably defeated Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere in the opening round, 2025 runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina began his Acapulco run in convincing fashion, securing a straight-sets win. The Spaniard defeated Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-3, wrapping up the contest in just 94 minutes. He will compete against either Rinky Hijikata or Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

