Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who stars in a show “Thode Door Thode Paas” in which a family gives up technology to live like it’s the 1970s and 1980s, says feels both the younger and older generations today are living in isolated bubbles.

Kunaal said: We were all more comfortable being bored when we were growing up. That led us to pursue interests, and left more time for human interaction. I feel both the younger and older generations today are living in isolated bubbles. If people can just learn to straighten their necks and look up.. out into the world , look at each other again that would be wonderful. "

Talking about the idea of living without technology, he said it would be a near-impossible challenge in modern times, he said: “Quite impossible for anyone today. We feel so anxious if we even leave our phone at home, it’s like we are lost or without a limb.”

“It’s what connects us to work, personal life, entertainment, so being cut off from all forms would be very challenging. It would really demand a reimagining of one’s life and how you spend your time."

Asked what he would miss the most and what he might enjoy rediscovering, Kunal shared: “I think my phone. As a freelance actor, it’s where your work comes from. waiting for the phone to ring with news of a good project… It’s how I communicate with family and friends, so definitely the phone.”

He added: “I think spending time reading books, taking photographs or drawing, even cooking. I do these things, but without any distractions I would do a lot more."

The show also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mona Singh. The upcoming slice-of-life dramedy series is all set to premiere digitally on November 7.

The show, which will be streaming on ZEE5, is set against a warm, nostalgic backdrop, the series takes viewers back to a time when conversations were genuine, patience was a virtue, and family time didn’t need Wi-Fi.

Thode Door Thode Paas serves as a timely reminder that sometimes, stepping away from screens can bring people closer. The show is produced by Manish Trehan, Shailesh Sanghvi, Nailesh Gada, and directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ will stream on ZEE5 from November 7.

--IANS

dc/