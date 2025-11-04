November 04, 2025 5:49 PM हिंदी

Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Matt Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Carrara, Nov 4 (IANS) Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann is backing his side’s pacers to get the better of India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma when the two teams face off in the fourth T20I at the Gold Coast Stadium on Thursday.

The local Queenslander, who is relishing the chance to play at his home ground, described Abhishek as a “serious talent” and admitted Australia will need early wickets to contain India’s explosive batting unit.

“Hopefully, Xavier Bartlett or one of the quicks — Benny Dwarshuis — can take his wicket in the first couple of overs. He’s a serious talent and just goes so hard from ball one,” Kuhnemann told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a great spectacle on Thursday, but hopefully these boys can get him cheaply.”

The upcoming match will mark India’s first-ever men’s international at the Gold Coast Stadium — also known as the People First Stadium — a venue that has hosted only two men’s T20Is, three women’s T20Is, and one women’s Test so far. Known primarily for AFL, the stadium is still new to international cricket. For Kuhnemann, the contest offers both excitement and a sense of homecoming.

“I love playing here and it’s always good to get back and see friends and family,” he said. “The wicket gets better and better every year, so I’m expecting a nice wicket and a high-scoring game. I think the Gold Coast is such a hot spot in Australia at the moment. The population is growing rapidly, and we’ve produced some good cricketers this year. So I think the more games, the better.”

The spinner also described the ground’s unusual layout, noting how its AFL-style dimensions can influence tactics and results. “It’s a funny-shaped ground so that you can go well, but you also can get smacked a little bit, so they’ll see how it pans out,” he said. “Taking wickets is crucial against both teams’ middle order. Yeah, there are a couple of big pockets and short pockets here. So I think Max has had some success — Maxwell playing here — so here’s someone I’ll tap into. It’s a unique ground. It’s an AFL ground.”

With both teams expected to train at the venue on Wednesday, Kuhnemann anticipates a high-scoring contest on Thursday. And while talk around the IPL auction continues to grow, the 27-year-old says he’s focused on performing for Australia rather than chasing franchise opportunities. “I’d love to play (in the IPL). It’s pretty tough to get a gig as a spinner, so I don’t really think about it too much. I sort of love playing cricket anywhere around the world, if it’s in England, India,” he said.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Dedicate Kerala State Award for Best Actor to audiences who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love: Mammootty (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Dedicate Kerala State Award for Best Actor to audiences who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love: Mammootty

Winner takes all as Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC battle for a semifinal spot in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Super Cup: Winner takes all as Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC battle for a semifinal spot

DRDO made significant strides in semiconductor technology: Govt

DRDO made significant strides in semiconductor technology: Govt

Yami Gautam says God is the enabler of art, humans are just instruments

Yami Gautam says God is the enabler of art, humans are just instruments

India market eyes rebound, 50 pc chance of BSE hitting 89,000 by June 2026: Report

India market eyes rebound, 50 pc chance of Sensex hitting 89,000 by June 2026: Report

Actor Dileep releases trailer of Kerala’s first horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’(Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Dileep releases trailer of Kerala’s first horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’

Matt Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Shekhar Kapur says A-listers on top of pyramid won’t support AI

Shekhar Kapur says A-listers on top of pyramid won’t support AI

Pakistan: Students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer due to shortage of teachers, administrative failures (File image)

Pakistan: Students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer due to shortage of teachers, administrative failures

IndiGo back into red with Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2

IndiGo back into red with Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2