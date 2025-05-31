May 31, 2025 8:47 PM हिंदी

Kubera director Sekhar Kammula completes 25 years in cinema; Celebrates in Chiranjeevi's presence!

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) One of Telugu film industry's finest directors Sekhar Kammula, who completed 25 years in cinema on Saturday, chose to celebrate the occasion in the presence of his favourite star, Chiranjeevi.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Sekhar Kammula wrote,"I saw Chiranjeevi garu once during my teenage years. I saw him up close. I had the feeling ‘I must make a film with him.’ That’s it. It has been 25 years since I entered the industry.

"When my team said, ‘Let's celebrate,’ the first person I remembered was Chiranjeevi garu. He is a personality who has inspired several generations. He is the one who instilled in me the belief ‘Chase your dreams, and success will follow you.’

"So, when it comes to celebrating my 25-year journey, it felt right to do it in his presence. Thank you, sir. Not just in these moments, but since my teenage years, you have always been right in front of me."

Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is gearing up for release. The audio of the film is to be launched at a grand event at the Sairam College in Chennai on June 1.

It may be recalled that the makers of the pan-Indian movie had recently disclosed that actor Dhanush plays a character called Deva in the film.

The update came on a day Dhanush completed 23 years as an actor in the film industry.

Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika, the film also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film, which is to hit screens on June 20 this year, is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, ‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

