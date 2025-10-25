Kubbra Sait recollects quitting MNC job for her Bollywood calling

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Farzi’ and others, is getting nostalgic. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and embarked on an emotional journey back to 2009, the year she left her corporate job at a tech MNC, to chase her dreams in Mumbai.

The actress shared a series of throwback pictures. The post also included the pictures from her portfolio shoot. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared her journey.

She wrote, “Circa 2009. Somewhere between spreadsheets and dreams, I decided to quit my job at Microsoft and move to Mumbai. Everyone said you needed a “portfolio”, yes yes! that mythic ticket to the big city. Mine was shot by a kind photographer in Dubai, Sunith Shyam, right after I’d won Miss Personality at Miss India Worldwide. I remember how proud I felt when I framed this first photo, my first real step towards a life and career I hadn’t yet lived. Today, years later, I tried to change that old frame”.

She further mentioned, “The photo had aged, the glass had stuck to it, and when I pulled it out a part of it stayed behind. Just like memories do. Some pieces fade, some hold on but the courage that began in that frame, that still remains”.

Kubbra’s post struck a chord with fans for its honesty and heart. The old photograph, once a symbol of new beginnings, has now become a reminder of how far she’s come and how courage never really fades. The actress is known for her fearless choices and authentic voice.

The actress was recently seen in ‘The Trial’ season 2 and made her reality debut with ‘Rise and Fall’ She will next appear in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.

