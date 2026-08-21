Kubbra Sait back on the sets of ‘Farzi’ season 2

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Ready’, ‘Gully Boy’ and others, is back on the sets of the 2nd season of the hit streaming show ‘Farzi’.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the sets of the show. In the pictures, she can be seen outside her vanity van, marked “Saira” and “FZ2”. The actress playfully teased, “Is this FAKE news?” before confirming, “Haan yaaar! Finally mad excited… let’s begin season #FARZI.”

She wrote in the caption, “Come off, let’s begin the JOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY (sic)”.

Kubbra had previously revealed that when the show first came her way, she committed to both seasons. Her latest post marks the beginning of that long-awaited second chapter and proves that some commitments do, in fact, survive longer than most modern relationships.

Created by Raj & DK, the show also stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles along with Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. The first season introduced Kubbra as Saira, a woman closely connected to Kay Kay Menon’s Mansoor Dalal. Off-screen, Kubbra has been expanding her creative universe. Alongside acting, writing and hosting, she recently stepped into stand-up comedy, turning her life, her observations and occasionally her questionable decisions into material.

‘Farzi’ is a gripping Hindi-language crime thriller series, and follows Sunny, a gifted but financially struggling artist who discovers that his talent for creating artwork can be turned into highly convincing counterfeit currency. Vijay Sethupathi plays Michael Vedanayagam, a determined police officer leading the fight against the counterfeit-money network, while Kay Kay Menon's Mansoor Dalal emerges as a ruthless crime lord. The series blends dark humour, suspense and social commentary, particularly around inequality, ambition and the pressures of survival.

--IANS

aa/