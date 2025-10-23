BJP claims Siddaramaiah camp plotting to stop Dy CM Shivakumar from becoming CM

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Commenting on the statement of CM Siddaramaiah's son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, that Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will be his father's successor, the Karnataka BJP on Thursday took a dig at the Congress party, saying that the Siddaramaiah camp was plotting to prevent Deputy Chief Minister and state President D.K. Shivakumar from ever becoming the CM.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka said, “Deputy CM Shivakumar believed he would serve as CM for half of the tenure in the Congress-led government. However, he is now disappointed. CM Siddaramaiah’s camp is strategising in such a way that Shivakumar should never become CM.”

“CM Siddaramaiah is issuing statements through his son and others. I repeatedly made statements regarding the November revolution, which Congress leaders dismissed as mere illusions. Then why are such statements being issued?” Ashoka questioned.

“Yathindra has set the ball rolling regarding the potential collapse of this government in the state. What they claimed as lies is turning out to be true. There will be significant changes within the Congress party in November. Dy CM Shivakumar is now directionless,” Ashoka added.

Former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar stated, “For the past five to six months, discussions on leadership in Karnataka have been intensifying. There is an internal dispute within the Congress party. Dy CM Shivakumar is making all efforts to become CM. In November, there are expected to be explosive developments within the ruling Congress party. The matter has now reached its final stage.”

Shettar further said, “There was an understanding about sharing the CM’s post for half terms between the CM and Dy CM. Now, CM Siddaramaiah does not want to hand over the post to Shivakumar. Even if he vacates the CM’s chair, he wants someone of his choice to succeed him. This message has been conveyed through his son, Yathindra, suggesting that Minister Satish Jarkiholi is the person. At any cost, Siddaramaiah is unwilling to give the post to Shivakumar. The Congress-led government may collapse due to infighting.”

Union Minister of State V. Somanna said, “It is up to the Congress party to reflect on what Dy CM Shivakumar has done to bring the party to power in the state. There is no need to involve Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Satish himself has stated that he will stake a claim in 2028. Mr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, why are you getting involved in all this? Your father’s service is immense; instead of ensuring your own growth, why are you creating such issues?”

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated, “It is the people, not individuals, who decide the successor to CM Siddaramaiah. Yathindra may be considered a successor to his father’s legacy, but in a democracy, leadership is determined by the people.”

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had recently stated that his father is at the end of his political career. He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have assumed significance amid speculation over a possible leadership change and discussions regarding a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

“Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction,” Yathindra added.

Hitting back at the statement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stated that Yathindra should refrain from making "immature" statements.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hussain said, “Yathindra Siddaramaiah should not be issuing such statements. He belongs to a family that holds a high reputation and the highest post in the state. He should not be making such immature remarks. There is no substance in his comments. I request him not to create confusion among us.”

