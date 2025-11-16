November 16, 2025 10:41 AM हिंदी

Krystle D’Souza highlights the shift from traditional to contemporary TV themes

Krystle D’Souza highlights the Shift from traditional to contemporary TV themes

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Krystle D’Souza has shared her thoughts on the evolving landscape of TV storytelling.

From the era of melodramatic serials to today’s diverse and contemporary themes, she highlighted how television continues to cater to mass audiences, while OTT platforms and films explore content for metro viewers. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Krystle said that this balance is what makes the entertainment industry richer and more dynamic today.

When asked about the evolution of television storytelling, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress noted that while TV once focused mainly on melodramatic shows, today it embraces a wide range of themes, reflecting the changing tastes of audiences.

“I think television beautifully caters to the masses — what they enjoy, we deliver. OTT platforms and films cater more to metro audiences, so everyone has their space. That’s the beauty of today’s entertainment industry.”

Krystle D’Souza is widely known for her stint in the shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Brahmarakshas,” and “Belan Wali Bahu.” D'Souza further expanded to the web with “Fittrat.” She made her Bollywood debut with the movie “Chehre,” which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty. The mystery thriller, directed and co-written by Rumi Jaffery, was released in 2021.

Krystle recently appeared in “First Copy Season 2” alongside Munawar Faruqui. The new season premiered on Amazon MX Player on 5th November.

Speaking about the evolution of her character this season and whether it posed personal or creative challenges, Krystle revealed that the growth of her role pushed her both emotionally and creatively.

She shared, “In Season One, Mona was just being introduced. But in Season Two, there’s a lot more depth to her. She’s more emotional, and there’s so much more for me to explore as an actor. For me, the challenge was slowing down. Thanks to Farhan Sir, who constantly told me, “Whatever you say, say it half as fast.” Because my character this time is calm, composed, and strong. I’ve never played someone like that before, and it was a great learning experience.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Huma Qureshi says film industry thrives when every kind of movie gets a chance

Huma Qureshi says film industry thrives when every kind of movie gets a chance

Sabarimala temple opens today with strict curbs; over 22 lakh bookings

Sabarimala temple opens today with strict curbs; over 22 lakh bookings

Anupam Kher poses for a pic with Mahesh Bhatt as the two bump into each other at the airport

Anupam Kher poses with Mahesh Bhatt as the two bump into each other at the airport

Spain surge toward 2026 WC berth; Switzerland too prosper

Spain surge toward 2026 WC berth; Switzerland too prosper

India’s digital innovations bring inclusivity, empowerment at grassroot level

India’s digital innovations bring inclusivity, empowerment at grassroot level

Krystle D’Souza highlights the Shift from traditional to contemporary TV themes

Krystle D’Souza highlights the shift from traditional to contemporary TV themes

Mouni Roy reveals her new passion for knitting

Mouni Roy reveals her new passion for knitting

1st Test: Gill ruled out for rest of the match due to neck injury, says BCCI

1st Test: Gill ruled out for rest of the match due to neck injury, says BCCI

Shruti Haasan drops a throwback video of her beautiful rendition of 'Edge'

Shruti Haasan drops a throwback video of her beautiful rendition of 'Edge'

Delhi blast: All gates of Lal Quila Metro Station reopen

Delhi blast: All four gates of Lal Quila Metro Station reopen