September 16, 2025 10:12 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda clocks 9 years in Bollywood, husband Pulkit Samrat calls himself her “Biggest Fan”

Kriti Kharbanda clocks 9 years in Bollywood, husband Pulkit Samrat calls himself her “Biggest Fan”

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda clocked 9 years in the Bollywood industry, and marked the milestone with an emotional social media post.

The actress who made her Hindi film debut in 2016 with “Raaz Reboot” opposite Emraan Hashmi reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude for her beautiful time in the industry.

.Sharing a still from her debut film, Kriti penned down a beautiful note that read, "Dear Bollywood We met 9 years ago today. You’ve made me laugh, cry, hustle, and grow. You’ve given me memories that will last a lifetime. Here’s to our complicated, beautiful relationship. Bollywood debut: Survival: Dance numbers: Tears, tantrums, triumphs: Heroine feels: 9 years later, I’m still here… and still not done Thank u for your love and not keeping it a RAAZ."

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is also her husband, took to her comment section and wrote, “Biggest Fan”. He also shared a heartfelt message for his wife on his own social media account. Posting a happy picture of Kriti, he wrote, "9 years in the industry and you only just beginning!! So much more for the world to witness. So much more for the world to love!! Congratulations love!!"

Pulkit added a personal touch to the celebrations, highlighting his pride and unwavering support for his wife's achievements. Fans and Bollywood colleagues flooded Kriti's post with congratulatory messages and lauded her talent and acting skills. Kriti has also been a part of a variety of films, including "Guest in London", "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", "Housefull 4", "Pagalpanti", and "14 Phere".

The actress got married to Pulkit Samrat in 2023, and ever since then, the couple has been publicly acknowledging and lauding each other's work and are also each other's biggest cheerleaders.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on the eve of his 75th birthday

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on eve of his 75th birthday

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released