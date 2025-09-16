Kriti Kharbanda clocks 9 years in Bollywood, husband Pulkit Samrat calls himself her “Biggest Fan”

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda clocked 9 years in the Bollywood industry, and marked the milestone with an emotional social media post.

The actress who made her Hindi film debut in 2016 with “Raaz Reboot” opposite Emraan Hashmi reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude for her beautiful time in the industry.

.Sharing a still from her debut film, Kriti penned down a beautiful note that read, "Dear Bollywood We met 9 years ago today. You’ve made me laugh, cry, hustle, and grow. You’ve given me memories that will last a lifetime. Here’s to our complicated, beautiful relationship. Bollywood debut: Survival: Dance numbers: Tears, tantrums, triumphs: Heroine feels: 9 years later, I’m still here… and still not done Thank u for your love and not keeping it a RAAZ."

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is also her husband, took to her comment section and wrote, “Biggest Fan”. He also shared a heartfelt message for his wife on his own social media account. Posting a happy picture of Kriti, he wrote, "9 years in the industry and you only just beginning!! So much more for the world to witness. So much more for the world to love!! Congratulations love!!"

Pulkit added a personal touch to the celebrations, highlighting his pride and unwavering support for his wife's achievements. Fans and Bollywood colleagues flooded Kriti's post with congratulatory messages and lauded her talent and acting skills. Kriti has also been a part of a variety of films, including "Guest in London", "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", "Housefull 4", "Pagalpanti", and "14 Phere".

The actress got married to Pulkit Samrat in 2023, and ever since then, the couple has been publicly acknowledging and lauding each other's work and are also each other's biggest cheerleaders.

–IANS

rd/