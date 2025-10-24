October 24, 2025 2:14 PM हिंदी

Kristen Bell talks about her approach to marriage

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, who has been married to Dax Shepard since 2013, feels a happy marriage requires consistent "compromise".

The 45-year-old actress opened up about her own approach to relationships, likening herself to a "puzzle piece that fits with someone else".

The Hollywood star told Andy Cohen Live: "I don't like the idea that you're looking for your perfect puzzle piece because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.

"So if you find two people that are like, 'Yeah, we're going to make this work and that means we're going to compromise constantly and those compromises should work well for both of us.' And sometimes it's going to ebb and sometimes it's going to flow, but we're not going to have checks and balances, because we're going to realise it's not me against you, it's us against the world.'"

Bell also loves that Shepard has "a commitment to growth at all times,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We understand each other's highs and lows and excitements and complaints. We're both creative, so we can get deep into some random conversation and just feel like we're creating something together. I am glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times."

She previously said that she relishes the challenges of motherhood.

The film star also said that she often encounters "ridiculous" things in her family life.

The blonde beauty told Today: "Every day is something comical.

"Every day when you’re raising kids, you feel like you could cry or crack up and just scream 'This is ridiculous!' because there's so much nonsense, whether it's what they're saying to you or the fact that there's avocado or poop on every surface."

The actress’ experience has actually made her more appreciative of her own mom.

She said: "I was very much a rule-follower, yet rejected by instinct every single thing my mom wanted. 'I'd love you to wear this dress.' 'That's the only dress I don't want to wear today' would be my instinct. And I now feel so apologetic. But seeing some of that in my girls, I realised I have to nurture their desire to be autonomous individuals. But it will be difficult."

