January 15, 2026 10:39 PM हिंदी

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

Moscow, Jan 15 (IANS) The Kremlin said Thursday that it is necessary and important to continue its dialogue with the United States on Ukraine.

Commenting on the possible visit of US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia expects such a visit to take place as soon as the dates are agreed upon.

Peskov said Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump's comment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is holding back the peace process, adding that the situation for Ukraine is worsening daily as its decision-making corridor is narrowing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump told the media on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to make a deal, while Ukraine is less ready to do so. Asked why US-led negotiations had not yet resolved the conflict, Trump responded: "Zelensky."

Meanwhile, Peskov said Russia has not yet received a response from the United States to Russia's initiative to extend the arms restrictions established by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year.

Signed by Russia and the United States in 2010, the New START treaty imposes caps on the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems. It remains the only active nuclear arms control agreement between the two nuclear superpowers.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty by an additional five years to February 2026.

In September, Putin said Russia is prepared to continue observing the treaty if the United States was willing to do the same.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

HM Shah to inaugurate DDA's Kite Festival at Baansera tomorrow

HM Shah to inaugurate DDA's Kite Festival at Baansera tomorrow

Badminton World Federation (BWF) notes IG Sports complex meets Field of Play requirements", says 'seasonal issues are not expected' during World Championships to be held in New Delhi in August. Photo credit: IANS

India Open 2026: BWF notes IG Sports complex meets FOP requirements, says 'seasonal issues are not expected' during World Championships

DGCA probing Air India A350 engine damage after baggage container ingestion

DGCA probing Air India A350 engine damage after baggage container ingestion

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Army's new video on 'Op Sindoor' reminds enemy of the new normal

Army's new video on 'Op Sindoor' reminds enemy of the new normal

Bachchan Family, SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn & other stars who gave the BMC elections a miss

Bachchan family, SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn & other stars who gave the BMC elections a miss

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 65, Nicola Carey’s 32 not out carry Mumbai Indians to 161/5 against UP Warriorz in Match 8 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 65, Nicola Carey’s 32 not out carry MI to 161/5 against UPW

Cultural erosion and normalisation of extremism in Bangladesh (File image)

Cultural erosion and normalisation of extremism in Bangladesh

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

‘Retire out’ is a great strategic tool for teams to use in terms of gaining momentum, says Sophie Devine about the rule in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: ‘Retire out’ is a great strategic tool for teams to use in terms of gaining momentum, says Devine