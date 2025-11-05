Konstas axed, Labuschagne recalled as Aus name squad for first Ashes Test

Melbourne, Nov 5 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne earned a recall while young opener Sam Konstas left out as Australia announced a squad for the first Ashes Test, starting from November 21 in Perth.

Uncapped left-hander Jake Weatherald has a chance to make his Test debut after he was named in 15-player squad.

Former captain Steve Smith will lead the side as Cummins remains sidelined, with fellow batter Travis Head, all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster likely to feature inside the top six.

Labuschagne has been recalled after his dominant start to the Sheffield Shield season, while Usman Khawaja's most recent opening partner Konstas, has been axed entirely having returned scores of 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 in Australia's last Test campaign in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Both Labuschagne and and Weatherald are now in the mix to take on the new ball against England along with Khawaja.

Weatherald was the leading run-scorer during last season's domestic Sheffield Shield competition and the 31-year-old has continued his form against the red-ball into the ongoing season.

Pacers Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott also earned a place in the 15-player group and in contention to feature in the absence of injured skipper Cummins.

"The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," Chief selector George Bailey said in a statement.

Australia hope Cummins, who will join the group in Perth regardless, will return later in the series.

Josh Inglis is also included in the squad as another batting option and also as back-up to regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Bailey said today that Inglis would play Western Australia's Shield match against Queensland at the WACA Ground from Tuesday after the T20I series against India finishes on Saturday.

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

