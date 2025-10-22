October 22, 2025 5:27 PM हिंदी

KJo shocks Janhvi Kapoor, says, 'I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family'

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ was laced with humour, pranks, and some confessions.

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who for a change graced the other side of the couch, shocked actress Janhvi Kapoor when he said that he had been intimately involved with one of her family members.

However, KJo soon clarified that he said it in jest to draw a reaction from the actress whose film ‘Homebound’ has been sent as India’s official entry to the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards.

While playing ‘truth or lie’, Janhvi challenged Karan to spill, “Tell us one scandalous truth about yourself and make up one lie, and we’ll guess which one is true”.

Karan replied with a mischievous smirk, “I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family”. Janhvi’s eyes widened and Twinkle and Kajol burst out laughing as Karan immediately stated that he did in fact lose his virginity at 26 and the latter was a lie, “I was late to that party and I have not been intimate with any member from your family. Though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times”.

Then Kajol and Twinkle got Karan to rank Akshay, Ajay, and the Pahariya brothers on sex appeal. Janhvi tried to steer him, jokingly complimenting Shikhar, “Can I just say that Shikhar looks great riding a horse. I remember when Shikhar was playing polo and Ranveer was standing with me and he was like, ‘He looks great on a horse’. And I was like yeah”.

Karan couldn’t resist adding his signature humour, “I am trying to unsee Shikhar on this horse and rank in order of sex appeal, Akshay, Ajay, I would place the brothers at number 3. They have grown up in front of me, you know they are my neighbours, they live below my apartment”.

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the show is hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

