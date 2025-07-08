Karan Johar: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ changed the face of Indian television

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) As the iconic and most successful show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is all set to make a comeback after 25 years on the small screen with its part 2, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has countless memories of it, said that the soap opera changed the face of Indian television and credited TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor for it.

Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared the promo of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2”.

Karan wrote as the caption: “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - One show. Many generations. Countless memories. Personally, the one show that changed the face of Indian television and all credit to @ektarkapoor for that!!!”

“And now, a brand-new season to create more. Tune in on 29th July at 10:30 PM, only on @starplus to watch the new season. #KyunkiSaas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

One of the longest-running soap operas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” commenced airing in 2000 and came to an end in 2008. The show revolves around Tulsi, an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

It marked a turning point for producer Ekta Kapoor and resulted in iconic serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Actress-politician Smriti Irani will be seen reprising the role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay will once again bring Mihir Virani to life on screen.

Others who will be seen in the show include names such as Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Ananad, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia and Tanisha Mehta.

One of the most loved characters and a key member of the Virani family was “Baa” essayed by late acclaimed star Sudha Shivpuri. She passed away aged 77 in 2015 from multiple organ failure in Mumbai.

Sudha Shivpuri was the wife of veteran actor Om Shivpuri. The couple had two children, a son, Vineet Shivpuri, and a daughter, Ritu Shivpuri, who is also a film actor.

--IANS

dc/