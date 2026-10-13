KJo asks Salman if he’s still a virgin, actor responds in new ‘Koffee with Karan’ promo

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to appear on the final season of the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, was again thrown the question about his virginity by the show host Karan Johar. The actor didn’t give a clear answer, and asked KJo to tread carefully.

On Tuesday, the makers of the show unveiled a new promo of the show presenting Salman as the 1st guest on the final season of the show. KJo welcomed the actor as he said, “A wise man once said, ‘It's done bro’. So who better to kick off my final season than the man himself, Salman Khan”. KJo was referring to the viral one liner by Salman for activist Sonam Wangchuk during the July protests over irregularities and the 2026 NEET paper-leak.

Salman said, “After coffee with Karan, here we coffee with Salman”.

KJo said, “Are you still a virgin?” to which Salman replied, “Control ya, brother. Control. It's not like last season, you got all of us to do ‘Koffee with Karan’”.

When Karan asked him, “You seem so different. Just a lot more composed”.

The actor said, “All the advice that I've given, there has come a time for me to follow my own advice”.

KJo followed it up, as he said, “You've gone on record and spoken about trolling and spoken about the paparazzi culture”.

Salman said, “The one who made the camera in his phone, if I find that somewhere”.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the iconic chat shows of India. The show premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

Salman Khan's appearances have been particularly memorable for their unfiltered humour and unexpected candour. During his debut appearance in Season 4, Salman surprised viewers by admitting that he was a virgin, joking that he had saved himself for his future wife. His deadpan delivery and willingness to address his famously private personal life became one of the show's most widely discussed moments.

--IANS

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