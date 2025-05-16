KIYG 2025: Telangana’s Nishika Aggarwal breaks cultural stereotypes; bags four medals

May 16, 2025 1:33 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) When Nishika Aggarwal of Telangana took to the mats at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, there was more than just athletic ambition driving her. Coming from a conservative Aggarwal family in Hyderabad, where girls traditionally haven’t pursued competitive sports, Nishika not only chose gymnastics but also excelled at it.

The 17-year-old Khelo India Athlete (KIA) ended her campaign, clinching four medals, including double gold and double bronze in artistic gymnastics from KIYG 2025 at the IG Stadium, New Delhi. She picked gold in the All-Around and Vaulting Table events, respectively, as well as double bronze in the Uneven Bars and Balancing Beam events.

Traditionally rooted in business and academics, Nishika’s arrival in sports defied cultural norms usually associated with the Aggarwal family.

“In our Aggarwal culture, girls don’t often get encouraged to pursue sports. If it wasn’t for the understanding and support of my parents, I wouldn’t have been here,” Nishika told SAI Media. “They have never made me feel any problem in this field and have always gone out of their way to support me,” she added.

Nishika is happy to have defied expectations when she forayed into the sport at the tender age of seven. “I won’t judge the culture because of its thinking process, but everything changes with time. Now I believe the situation is better. I am happy that many youngsters from the Aggarwal community are taking up sports and getting encouraged, seeing what I’ve achieved. Their parents are also encouraging them to get into sports. When you’re supported and determined, there’s nothing you can’t do,” the 17-year-old said.

The class 12 student of Gaudium School, Telangana, began her gymnastics journey at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad during a summer camp when she was just seven. Nishika now trains at the Gaudium Sportopia, a SAI-accredited centre, under the mentorship of coach Manoj Rana, slowly evolving into one of India’s promising young gymnasts.

Initially, I joined gymnastics just for fun because I was a very active girl since childhood, doing a lot of school activities. There was no such reason to get into gymnastics. But once the medals came in and I started training from the age of 12 under Manoj Sir, things got serious. Now I train like a professional,” Nishika told SAI Media.

Transitioning into the senior category last year was an overwhelming period for her as she kept doubting herself if she could do well in the higher-age group. She finally used her hard work to fit in. Following competition in a flurry of senior nationals before coming to KIYG 2025, Nishika has found her confidence back.

From the Khelo India Games, she is taking back a deep connection, having trained and competed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, a venue she describes as home.

“This gym is special. I’ve attended many national camps here, and I keep coming here. Although I am from Telangana, Delhi is like my home ground,” Nishika said. “The facilities, lighting, music system, and energy of the place bring out the best in me. Playing here feels so good.”

Looking ahead, Nishika is focused on the Asian Championships in June, which is going to be her first Asian meet. “My inspiration is gymnast Aruna Reddy, the first Indian to win a world medal in gymnastics. She trains at the same gym, and I’ve learned a lot from her journey. Aruna Didi has faced so many injuries and is still trying to come back. This is also my life mantra – ‘enjoy whatever you are doing and never give up’,” the Khelo India Athlete added.

