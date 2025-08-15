August 15, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy: Russia offers condolences

Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy: Russia offers condolences

Moscow/New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Russia on Friday offered condolences over the tragedy caused by a massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district, which has resulted in the death of at least 56 people till now, including two CISF personnel.

"Russian Embassy is deeply saddened with disastrous cloudburst in the Kishtwar region of J&K which has claimed dozens of lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those perished and wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of J&K in this tragic hour," the Russian Embassy in India posted on social media.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the tragedy following the cloudburst in Kishtwar. He assessed the situation and assured all necessary assistance.

“Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lauded India's massive progress and the "well deserved respect on the global stage" while extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day.

"India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda,” read Putin's message on the occasion.

“We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," it added.

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, also sent warm greetings to India on the occasion, celebrating the friendship between the two countries and wishing peace, prosperity, and progress.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Shillong Lajong brace for Navy charge, Bodoland face NorthEast challenge as QF stage begins in 134th Durand Cup football tournament.

134th Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong brace for Navy charge, Bodoland face NorthEast challenge as QF stage begins

SC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on BSNL for filing ‘totally frivolous’ plea

SC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on BSNL for filing ‘totally frivolous’ plea

Ahan Shetty, Border 2, Independence Day

Ahan Shetty pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces from 'Border 2' set this Independence Day

Censor Board clears director Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' for release with U/A certificate

Censor Board clears director Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' for release with U/A certificate

Best chapters of Israel-India partnership still lie ahead: Netanyahu (File image)

Best chapters of Israel-India partnership still lie ahead: Netanyahu

Dia Mirza urges to pledge to preserve our natural treasures this Independence Day

Dia Mirza urges to pledge to preserve our natural treasures this Independence Day

Indian Oil Corporation steps up purchases of US oil

Indian Oil Corporation steps up purchases of US oil

Chinese smugglers wreak havoc in Sri Lanka’s gem industry

Chinese smugglers wreak havoc in Sri Lanka’s gem industry

Stop theatrics, pass Assembly resolution on J&K statehood: Sajad Lone tells CM Omar

Stop theatrics, pass Assembly resolution on J&K statehood: Sajad Lone tells CM Omar

Upcoming GST reforms a huge impetus to industry: Experts

Upcoming GST reforms a huge impetus to industry: Experts