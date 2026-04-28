April 28, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Kiran Kumar reminisces about his 40-year-long journey on Doordarshan

Kiran Kumar reminisces about his 40-year-long journey on Doordarshan

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who has starred in iconic shows such as Kittie Party, Saara Akaash, Aandhi, and Vaidehi to name a few, has talked about his journey in Doordarshan and said: “A journey is a journey, whether it’s walking, running, or on a bike”.

Kiran took to Instagram, where he shared his turbaned look from his show “Seth Pannalal Ki Baradri”.

“A journey is a journey, whether it’s walking, running or on a bike...40 years on Doordarshan & it would not have been possible if I had not gotten the love from the viewers. Please watch ‘Seth Pannalal Ki Baradri’ tonight at 10pm on DD National. Thank you for all your love and support,” Kiran wrote in the caption.

Seth Pannalal Ki Baradari is a television drama directed by N. Chandra, airing on DD National and Waves OTT. The series focuses on family dynamics, emotional journeys, and potentially social themes, reflecting a comeback of traditional storytelling in a modern setting.

Talking about Kiran, he attended a boarding school in Indore, enrolled at R.D. National College in Mumbai, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

One of his first television series was with Cinevistas (Sunil Mehta, Prem Kishen). He has since established himself as a star in the Indian television industry in series such as Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Grihasti, and Katha Sagar.

Kiran was last seen in the film Mission Grey House, a suspense thriller film released in 2025.

As per the given synopsis, the film follows a boy who dreams of becoming a police officer by any means necessary. Struggling with poverty, he wears a police uniform on his own and begins confronting criminals. His journey takes a dangerous turn when he enters Grey House, where he becomes trapped and must face unexpected consequences.

--IANS

dc/

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