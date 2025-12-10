Kiara Advani enjoys a relaxed ‘mama’s night out’ months after embracing motherhood

December 10, 2025 2:25 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, on Wednesday, took to social media to share glimpses from her mama’s night out.’

Months after embracing motherhood, the actress gave a peek into her relaxed night out, showing how she is finding moments to unwind and celebrate life. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote,“Mamas night out.” In the images, Kiara is seen slaying in an orange off-shoulder dress. She accessorized her look with a black necklace and kept her makeup subtle. Kiara is seen happily posing for the camera.

On July 15, Kiara Advani announced the arrival of her first child. She welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing joyous news, the couple shared a note that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.”

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth.”

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023.

Back in September, Kiara gave a glimpse into her motherhood journey by sharing an Instagram reel featuring singer Rihanna discussing how being a mother is the hardest job ever. In the video, Rihanna said, I think being a mom is probably the hardest job ever. My job seems challenging… It is nothing compared to being a mom, trust me, I always say, mom, I respect you.”

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in “War 2,” the spy action thriller that also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

--IANS

ps/

