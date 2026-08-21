Kiara Advani calls ‘Toxic’ a ‘peculiar alchemy’: A fairy tale isn’t just what this film is

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani described her upcoming film ‘Toxic’ as more than just a fairy tale and shared that the creative vision and talent from across the board came together to create what the film’s director calls a “peculiar alchemy.”

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a BTS video from the making of the film and wrote: “A fairy tale isn’t just what this film is. It’s also what making it was. One string of thought, talent from everywhere, each doing right by their craft, avalanching into TOXIC. “Peculiar Alchemy,” as our Director calls it.”

Kiara on August 18 had spoken about her experience of working on ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups ’ and shared that the film pushed her out of her comfort zone and taught her to embrace the unfamiliar and discover new skills along the way.

For the caption, she wrote: “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally. Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of.”

Kiara added: “This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all. Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

--IANS

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