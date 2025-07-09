Kiara Advani calls sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 'an unforgettable experience'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, who will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in "War 2" called working with the Greek God "an unforgettable experience".

The mommy-to-be took to her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and wrote, "The excitement is mutual, @iHrithik! Sharing the screen with you has been an unforgettable experience."

Spilling her excitement for her next, Kiara added, "Can’t wait for the world to witness what Adi sir, Ayan @tarak9999 and our incredible team have brought to life #War2".

Yesterday, Hrithik announced the shoot wrap-up for the much-anticipated sequel with a heartfelt post.

Lauding the 'Kabir Singh actress, Hrithik wrote, "@advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with."

This is Kiara and Hrithik's primary on-screen pairing.

The ''Super 30' actor's note read, "Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!

@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day."

"Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," he concluded.

Previously, Kiara’s initial glimpses from "War 2" have already created a massive buzz amongst movie buffs.

She recently made headlines with her sizzling bikini look in the teaser and her fierce avatar as a combat-ready soldier in the poster.

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" will be reaching the cinema halls on August 14 this year.

--IANS

pm/