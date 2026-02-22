February 22, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor's 'February' was a mix of cupcakes, hotness & Orry

Mumbai Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor has offered a glimpse into how the month of ‘February’ has been unfolding for her. She shared it through the girl of a carousel post that screamed volumes of glam, fun and indulgence.

Sharing a set of pictures on social media, she captioned the post, “February so far”. The first few pictures see her dressed in a striking red embellished saree. In another picture, she is seen in a casual mirror selfie wearing a black cropped cardigan.

The post also features a bunch of colourful cupcakes decorated with rainbows, butterflies and smiley faces. One of the pictures also includes her close friend Orry, with the duo strike a playful pose in a stylish indoor setting. Khushi also shares glimpses from a photoshoot in a bold outfit. The carousel post also features picture of soft toys and a card that reads “You’re My Main Squeeze.”

For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

On the professional front, Khushi made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023, which premiered on Netflix. She then went onto become a part of movies like Naadaniyaan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan and Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan.

Post the movie releases, the actress was at the receiving end of immense trolling for her acting. Khushi has always found solace in her sister and Bollywood actress Jahnavi Kapoor.

