October 04, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor decrypts why Shanaya Kapoor avoided taking a photo with her

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor has given a hilarious reason as to why her close friend Shanaya Kapoor wasn’t interested in taking a picture with her.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures at the gathering. The first two images had the “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” actress posing with her mother Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan Kapoor.

In the last photograph, Shanaya nibbled on a paper dosa, eyes away from the camera, while Khushi beamed ear-to-ear, striking a perfect pose right beside her.

For the caption, Shanaya dropped a heart emoji.

However, it was Khushi’s comment that seemed very interesting.

“You’re more interested in eating your dosa than taking a pic w me (sic),” Khushi wrote.”

Talking about Shanaya’s upcoming work, the actress will be seen with BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav for the upcoming film “Tu Yaa Mai.”

The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, will blend romance with survival in a gripping, genre-defying narrative. It is being backed by producers Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The upcoming film is slated for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Earlier, in March, the makers had released the teaser of the film on social media, and it hinted at a compelling contrast between the lead pair rooted in their socio-economic backgrounds.

The thriller will feature Gourav and Kapoor as social media influencers who find themselves in a terrifying fight for survival as they attempt to escape a deadly, man-eating crocodile.

She also has Shujaat Saudagar’s new film with actor Abhay Verma of ‘Munjya’ fame.

Meanwhile, Khushi was last seen in “Nadaaniyan” directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

--IANS

dc/

