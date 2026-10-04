October 04, 2026 5:11 PM हिंदी

Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amidst 'Chuttamalle' AI controversy: Stay strong bachcha

Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amidst 'Chuttamalle' AI controversy: Stay strong bachcha

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Khushbu Sundar has extended her support to Janhvi Kapoor after her morphed video from 'Devara' song 'Chuttamalle' raised serious concerns about the misuse of AI.

"What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity," she wrote on X (Previously called Twitter) handle.

Expressing her displeasure in strong words, she added, "I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out."

Khushbu Sundar feels that those who create such content, knowingly share it, and promote it must be held accountable and face consequences in order to set an example.

"A woman’s body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women. As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH," she went on to write.

Supporting Janhvi, she concluded the post saying, "I stand with you #JanhviKapoor Stay strong bachcha."

On Saturday, Jr NTR raised his voice against using AI to create fake videos. He even warned of legal action against those who indulged in such activities. He also suggested the same repercussions for those who help circulate it.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi also used social media to condemn such misuse of technology.

--IANS

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