October 24, 2025 2:14 PM हिंदी

Keira Knightley shares why she has banned social media at home

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Keira Knightley shared that she wanted to protect her young children from the "terrifying" world online, and hence he has banned social media at home.

The 40-year-old actress is a mother to kids Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, with her husband James Righton.

She told BBC Radio 4: "I find it very terrifying because they are unregulated spaces, and once children are in unregulated spaces, these are the ones I want to protect them from. So, in our house, we've got a no social media thing. They are not allowed on devices if we can't see what they are looking at, then they are not allowed on them.

"I don't know if that's right, you know. How long can I keep that going? I don't know!"

The star revealed to her "the parents mostly do the same thing" at her school, reports fealefirst.co.uk.

She explained: "So, you try and go 'okay, at this play date, what are you doing to see, what are you not doing to see?' And it's great to have a group of parents where you can be open and you can have those conversations, and that's what you hope, but obviously that's not the case everywhere.

"I think that is the case at our school more, in that particular year group, but I think, again, it could change from year group to year group. I would love though, if some regulation came in so it wasn't all put on the parents, though."

The actress said that she was "not aware" of the boycott of Audible's Harry Potter series before signing up to voice Dolores Umbridge.

Some fans have pledged to avoid the project in protest against author J.K. Rowling, who has faced criticism for her alleged anti-trans views.

Asked if she was aware of the boycott when she signed up, Keira told Decider: "I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry."

She feels it is important for people to "find respect" for one another despite "very different" views.

She added: "You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

--IANS

dc/

