Keerthy Suresh's Maldives Diaries with hubby Antony Thattil is pure couple goals

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh treated the netizens with a sneak peek from her Maldives diaries with her husband, Antony Thattil.

The Instagram post started with a beautiful selfie of Keerthy in a white dress and a big hat. This was followed by a short video of their ride in a beautiful resort.

Keerthy also dropped a picture-perfect couple photo amidst a beautiful backdrop.

The 'Dasara' actress looked absolutely ravishing in her off-duty look as a part of the album.

From playing table tennis with her hubby, to the lovebirds taking a walk by the beach, to chilling on the seaside, Keerthy seemed to have had a blast during her time there.

The post further incorporated a couple of pictures of all the appetizing food enjoyed by the stunning during her stay in the Maldives.

In the last, Keerthy uploaded a fun clip, where she was getting her makeup done, which she found to be "not bad".

Her post included the caption, "Mentally in #Maldives, Physically here (Scroll till the end to see)".

Keerthy tied the knot with Antony Thattil back in December this year.

Work-wise, Keerthy will next be seen leading the women-centric comedy film, "Revolver Rita".

Made under the direction of K. Chandru, the forthcoming Tamil drama will also feature Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, and Super Subbarayan in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route, the tunes for the drama have been composed by Sean Roldan.

The storyline of the flick revolves around a woman named Rita (Keerthy), who is known to fearlessly carry revolvers and weapons.

While Praveen K. L. has looked after the editing of "Revolver Rita", Dinesh Krishnan B is the head of the cinematography department.

