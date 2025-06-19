Keerthy Suresh on what drew her to ‘Uppu Kappurambu’: Its blend of satire, heart

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The makers of Telugu film “Uppu Kappurambu” unveiled its trailer on Thursday and its lead actress Keerthy Suresh said the unique blend of satire and heart drew her to the film.

“What drew me to Uppu Kappurambu was its unique blend of satire and heart,” said Keerthy.

Talking about her character, she added, “Apoorva is a refreshingly different character. She’s idealistic, determined, and a little out of her depth. It was an absolute joy to bring her character to life, especially in a world so rooted in our rural culture.”

She said that the film uses humour and local flavour to spotlight something serious, and that’s what makes it hit home.

The Telugu Original Movie is a satire comedy set in a fictional South Indian village grappling with increased pressure on its burial infrastructure. It also stars Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari.

As per the statement, the film is set in the early 1990s, unfolds in Chitti Jayapuram, a seemingly quiet village with a very bizarre crisis, it’s run by Uppu Kappurambu out of space to bury the dead.

As the newly appointed, idealistic village head Apoorva takes charge, she faces ridicule from locals who are uncomfortable with a woman in power. Determined to fix things, she turns to Chinna, the quirky graveyard caretaker, whose own motives spark unintended chaos.

“Playing Chinna was unlike anything I’ve done before,” shares Suhas.

He added: “He’s a simple guy caught in a very odd and layered situation. The trailer beautifully captures the tone of the film. It’s quirky, emotional, and full of surprises. What I love about Uppu Kappurambu the most is that it never tries to be preachy. The trailer is just a peek, there’s a lot more madness and emotion waiting to be discovered.”

Produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, the film is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi, Uppu Kappurambu will premiere on Prime Video on July 4.

