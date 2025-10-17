Keanu Reeves was asked to change his name

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) Star Keanu Reeves revealed that his manager asked him to change his name when he first arrived in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old star shared that his manager thought the actor's name might stunt his career prospects.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Reeves said: "I got paid when I was like 16, so I was a professional actor around 16, 17 (years old). I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles ... At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles.”

“Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood (moment). I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?'"

Reeves revealed that he actually considered changing his name to "Chuck Spadina" at one point in time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, the actor ultimately decided that he shouldn't compromise in his pursuit of success in Hollywood.

The movie star, who plays the titular assassin in the action film series John Wick, said: "My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘…Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, (therefore) Chuck Spadina. And then I was something Templeton. So then I became KC Reeves.

He added: "I was credited as KC Reeves … And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘KC Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer. Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment."

Meanwhile, in September, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he was once told that his name was "too ethnic" for Hollywood.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, DiCaprio recalled: "I go, ‘What do you mean, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you.'"

The award-winning actor was actually given a new name to use by his former agent.

He was told: "‘Your new name is Lenny Williams'. I said, ‘What is Lenny?’ … ‘We took your middle name (Wilhelm) and we made it your (last name). Now you’re Lenny.'"

However, the star’s father, George DiCaprio, was quick to rubbish the idea.

