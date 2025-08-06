Kayoze Irani shares what he would make next after ‘Sarzameen’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor-director Kayoze Irani, whose directorial debut ‘Sarzameen’ has been getting a good response, has plans of making a comedy film for his next venture.

Kayoze spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Sarzameen’, and said that he has always wanted to be a director. It just so happened that Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar offered him a role in his film ‘Student of the Year’, which also launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Kayoze told IANS, “I've always wanted to be a director. It just so happened by chance that Karan offered me the film. And I agreed to do it because I really thought it would help me to walk a mile in an actor's shoes to know what they feel like, because that is something I'd never know. The gaze of a 200-strong crew and the lights in your eyes and a thermocol under your chin. So, it's not about a serious film or about a comedy. It's about a film that speaks to you. And that is the main thing. I'm actually planning that I make a comedy next, but there's something that speaks to me in that”.

He added, “After that, I would like to do something different. ‘Sarzameen’ spoke to me in a very, very personal way, a very internal way. And it had nothing to do with the canvas of Kashmir and action or anything like that. It spoke to me on the family drama. It spoke to me about the love of a family. I believe in the internal conflict more than the external conflict. So, I have always wanted to be a director and I will continue to always being a director. I love sitting behind the monitor. I love watching something unfold. I love even crying at the monitor while it happens. So, I hope that for years and years, if the audience accepts me, I'll continue to do so”.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

