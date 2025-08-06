August 06, 2025 2:45 AM हिंदी

Kayoze Irani shares what he would make next after ‘Sarzameen’

Kayoze Irani shares what he would make next after ‘Sarzameen’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor-director Kayoze Irani, whose directorial debut ‘Sarzameen’ has been getting a good response, has plans of making a comedy film for his next venture.

Kayoze spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Sarzameen’, and said that he has always wanted to be a director. It just so happened that Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar offered him a role in his film ‘Student of the Year’, which also launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Kayoze told IANS, “I've always wanted to be a director. It just so happened by chance that Karan offered me the film. And I agreed to do it because I really thought it would help me to walk a mile in an actor's shoes to know what they feel like, because that is something I'd never know. The gaze of a 200-strong crew and the lights in your eyes and a thermocol under your chin. So, it's not about a serious film or about a comedy. It's about a film that speaks to you. And that is the main thing. I'm actually planning that I make a comedy next, but there's something that speaks to me in that”.

He added, “After that, I would like to do something different. ‘Sarzameen’ spoke to me in a very, very personal way, a very internal way. And it had nothing to do with the canvas of Kashmir and action or anything like that. It spoke to me on the family drama. It spoke to me about the love of a family. I believe in the internal conflict more than the external conflict. So, I have always wanted to be a director and I will continue to always being a director. I love sitting behind the monitor. I love watching something unfold. I love even crying at the monitor while it happens. So, I hope that for years and years, if the audience accepts me, I'll continue to do so”.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Kayoze Irani shares what he would make next after ‘Sarzameen’

Kayoze Irani shares what he would make next after ‘Sarzameen’

West Delhi Lions dominate South Delhi Superstarz for 8-wicket win in a league match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

DPL 2025: West Delhi Lions dominate South Delhi Superstarz for 8-wicket win

Janhvi Kapoorm Pardesiya, Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor shares how 'Pardesiya' from Param Sundari happened

Cricketer Rishab Pant helps K’taka girl student with college fee, wins hearts

Cricketer Rishab Pant helps K’taka girl student with college fee, wins hearts

Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma

Sudipto Sen recounts the challenges he faced while filming scenes of 'The Kerala Story' in Kerala

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveals how they patch-up after fights

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reveals how they patch-up after fights

Chengdu to host 'best World Games in our life', says International World Games Association (IWGA) president Jose Perurena Lopez two days ahead of the games in Chengdu. Photo credit: Xinhua

Chengdu to host 'best World Games in our life', says IWGA president

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Rajya Sabha flashpoint: Parliamentary decorum and democratic dissent

Rajya Sabha flashpoint: Parliamentary decorum and democratic dissent

Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United in a tightly-contested Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United