June 19, 2025 3:25 PM हिंदी

Kavita Banerjee takes two hours to get ready as Karn Mohini for ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahashya Ki Kahani’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Kavita Banerjee, who plays the mysterious antagonist Karn Mohini in the television show 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahashya Ki Kahani', said that it takes her two hours to get ready and the moment she is fully dressed and sees herself in the mirror, it all feels completely worth it.

Speaking about her look, Kavita shared, “My look as Karn Mohini in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani is truly one of the most stunning and unique looks that I’ve ever portrayed on-screen.”

She added: “If I have to confess, it takes me nearly two hours to get ready. Despite the costume and jewelry being extremely heavy, the moment I’m fully dressed and see myself in the mirror, it all feels completely worth it. The costume and the overall look play a huge role in transforming Kavita into Karn Mohini and breathing life into this ethereal character.”

The actress shared that every little detail of the costume has its own significance.

“From her kundal to the elaborate headgear, the bold neck piece, her fierce claws, the graceful costume, and flowing cape, each element adds something unique to her identity.”

She said it doesn’t just make her look powerful.

It transforms my entire aura. It adds to Karn Mohini’s mysterious and intense world; it’s not just grand and larger-than-life but also brings along KM’s eerie, mystical energy. I’m so very grateful to my entire team who’ve worked so hard on this look it is their effort that makes Karn Mohini's look so exquisite on-screen,” she added.

“Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani” revolves around Divya, a young girl from Ujjain, whose life changes in a magical way after she meets Prem. The show takes you on a journey between good and evil, filled with love, mystery, and old secrets.

Starring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee, the show airs on Sun Neo.

--IANS

dc/

