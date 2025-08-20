Katy Perry spends quality time with daughter backstage during her Lifetimes Tour

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is known for her electrifying stage presence in her live shows. However, the singer recently had a blast backstage with her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed some fun hanging out at New York City's Madison Square Garden amid Katy Perry’s ongoing Lifetimes tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer-songwriter recently shared a sweet snap of her little girl dressed up like a mini-me version of the ‘Firework’ singer, clad in a belted rainbow striped metallic dress, white socks and black Mary Jane shoes.

As per ‘People’, the little cutie was playing with a small puppy toy complete with a leash as her proud mom looked on, grinning. Perry, 40, rocked thigh-high black boots and a rust-colored strapless dress.

“East coast I love you. Sorry I wrote a song about the West Coast being better but here’s a East Coast splat to make up for it”, the singer captioned the images from her recent tour stops on Instagram. “LAST 5 US SHOWS START NOW RALEIGH, NASHVILLE, ATLANTA, TAMPA, MIAMI (sic)”.

In another photo included in the carousel, Daisy is seen lying down inside of a lunar module (perhaps searching for “E.T.”?) at Boston’s Museum of Science.

And Daisy wasn’t the only one Perry brought along on her travels. The singer also shared an adorable video of her and ex Bloom’s dog, Nugget, deeply sleeping on a couch, asking, “Nugget, are you good? Did you have a long night?” The ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer performed at MSG on August 11 as a part of her Lifetimes tour. She sold out the 19,500-seat arena despite speculation that it wouldn’t be possible.

As the Grammy-nominated performer greeted the crowd, she began, “They said, ‘No way! MSG, it couldn’t be done’. And I was scared too”.

She then joked that she was scared she’d be eating a “hot dog from the corner” rather than performing a sold-out show.

