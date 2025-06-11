June 11, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Wednesday, welcomed actress Rajisha Vijayan onboard the unit of the film, saying that she would play the female lead character in the film.

Following the blockbuster success of 'Marco', which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Wednesday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome actress Rajisha Vijayan.

It said, "Welcoming the Sensational @rajishavijayan to the world of 'Kattalan'. Rajisha Vijayan, the female lead in ‘Kattalan’- is a Kerala State Award-winning actress known for her compelling screen presence and versatile performances across South Indian film industries."

"She made a powerful debut with 'Anuraga Krikkin Vellam' (2016), earning widespread acclaim and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Rajisha continued to impress in impactful roles in films like 'Karnan' (2021), 'Jai Bhim' (2021), 'June' (2019) and the upcoming action thrillers likes 'Sardar 2', 'Bison' and 'Kalamkaval'.

"With a strong blend of emotional depth and commanding energy, she remains as one of the most dynamic artistes in South Indian cinema."

Rajisha Vijayan is the latest to join the cast, which already has some talented names in it.

Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique are all part of the cast of 'Kattalan'.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

--IANS

mkr/khz

LATEST NEWS

A still from Revolver Rita (Photo Credit: IANS)

Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to hit screens on August 27

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s on Day 1 of the World Test Championships 2023-25 Final against South Africa in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials. Photo credit: KKFI

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season; Ruturaj Gaikwad to play for Yorkshire. Photo credit: @TilakVarma/X

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah. Photo credit: JayShah/X

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah