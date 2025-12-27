Katrina Kaif wishes love and light to 'Super Human' Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif wished love and light to 'Super Human' Salman Khan as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a black and white photo of Salman on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger....Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are...May everyday be full of Love and Light (sic)."

It is well known that Katrina and Salman share a long personal and professional history. These two were believed to be in a relationship for a long time; however, they eventually ended up going their separate ways due to reasons best known to them.

While Salman still maintains his single status, Katrina recently welcomed her firstborn, a baby boy, with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Over the years, Katrina and Salman have shared screen space in numerous movies such as "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" (2005), "Partner" (2007), "Yuvvraaj" (2008), "Hello" (2008), "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "Bharat" (2019) and "Tiger 3" (2023).

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. During the celebration, he was accompanied by his parents and siblings, along with several members from the entertainment industry such as Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, along with others.

Talking about his professional commitments, Salman will next be seen in the highly discussed war drama, "Battle of Galwan".

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, Chitrangda Singh has been roped in as the leading lady for the movie.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops, where the soldiers were forced to fight with their hands, using sticks and stones, as firearms were not permitted in the region.

--IANS

pm/