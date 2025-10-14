Katrina Kaif sends birthday love to her ‘secret angel’ Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on her birthday.

In her heartfelt post, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress referred to Zoya as her ‘secret angel.’ Katrina sent her best wishes, celebrating her special day and their close bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kaif posted a stylish photo of the filmmaker and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Zo Zo to our secret angel….trailblazer and dynamo @zoieakhtar wishing you only the bestest things this year,” followed by heart emojis.

In the image, Zoya Akhtar could be seen striking a stylish pose in a brown outfit. Katrina Kaif had collaborated with Zoya Akhtar in the 2011 film “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” where she portrayed the character Laila. She is also set to reunite with the filmmaker for her upcoming project “Jee Le Zaraa,” which will star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra alongside her.

On October 14, Zoya Akhtar turned a year older and received heartwarming birthday wishes from her close ones on social media. Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar penned a heartfelt birthday note for his filmmaker daughter, Zoya. Recalling the day she was born, he wrote: “Happy birthday Zoya dearest. How vividly I remember the day you were born. How strange I felt when this little baby was given in my arms. Your eyes were looking at me without much focus then suddenly you gave me a toothless smile and that moment it got decided that a father will love his daughter for ever and ever.”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also wished her stepdaughter, Zoya Akhtar on her birthday. Her post read, “Salgirah mubarak Zoya . Jeete raho khush raho . Bahut saara pyar aur duayein (three red heart emojis) (Happy birthday Zoya. Stay blessed, stay happy. Lots of love and prayers (sic).”

