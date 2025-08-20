Kashmera Shah wishes Happy Birthday ‘best friend’ Deepshikha Nagpal

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) On her best friend Deepshika Nagpal's birthday, Kashmera Shah wished the actress, saying that she's the one who not only has the loudest voice in their group, but also the cleanest heart.

Taking to her Instagram, Kashmera shared two reels featuring Deepshikha and their other friends such as actress Tannaz Irani and Munisha Khatwani.

For the caption, she wrote: “A very happy birthday to one of my best friends. The one that not only has the loudest voice in our group but also has the cleanest heart. May god give you everything that you desire. May every year bring you and your kids a wealth of happiness. And may we have many more trips together. Love you. Shine always like the star you are”.

Deepshikha replied: “Awwww this was the cutest memory we had and thank you for your wishes my darling love you.”

Deepshikha has starred in several successful Hindi films including the films Koyla, Baadshah , Dillagi and Partner. She participated as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 in 2014. She also appeared in the Hindi film Dhoom Dadakka with Satish Kaushik. Her debut film as a director, Yeh Dooriyan, was released in 2011.

Talking about Kashmera, she is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film “Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

She is married to Krushna Abhishek. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni and tied the knot in 2013.

The couple were recently seen in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

--IANS

dc/