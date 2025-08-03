Kashi's name echoing across world: GI expert Padma Shri Rajni Kant

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In the heart of India's cultural capital, Kashi (Varanasi), a silent revolution is unfolding, powered by the vision of 'Local to Vocal' championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under this initiative, Kashi has transformed into a Geographical Indication (GI) hub, creating not just economic opportunities but global recognition for traditional and indigenous crafts.

Renowned GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant praised the transformation, saying the world is once again looking towards Kashi, not just for spiritual inspiration, but for its artisanal excellence.

"Kashi's name is now reaching across the world, promoting local goods on global platforms. The ancient glory and traditions of Kashi, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma, are returning," Rajni Kant said.

Emphasising the social harmony and inclusive participation in this revival, he said, "The best part is that people from all religions, communities, castes, and backgrounds are involved. There are no language or social barriers. In many cases, the artisans may be from the Muslim community, while the traders selling the goods are Hindu. This beautiful fabric of cooperation reflects the soul of Kashi’s tradition and unity."

He further noted that Varanasi is increasingly being recognised not just as India's cultural centre, but as a growing global hub for sustainable, heritage-driven development.

"What we are seeing is not just the revival of lost traditions, but their re-establishment on the world stage. Kashi is now being seen as a centre not just for India, but for global growth," he added.

Twenty-four new GI tags have been granted to products from the Kashi region, raising the total to 32 GI-certified items.

These include globally acclaimed crafts like Banarasi brocade and sarees, pink meenakari, metal repousse work, and Banarasi shehnai, along with iconic local delicacies such as lal peda, thandai, tricolour barfi, and the famed Banarasi paan.

Kashi's GI ecosystem is powering an annual business of Rs 25,500 crore, employing nearly 20 lakh people.

These figures underscore how heritage industries, when properly supported, can drive economic self-reliance and community livelihood while preserving cultural identity.

